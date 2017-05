TOMMY ARTHUR IS DEAD

MONTGOMERY-Tommy Arthur was pronounced dead at 12:15 am Friday at Holman Prison. Prison officials said Arthur was moved to the death chamber prior to the execution.

Arthur was convicted of killing Muscle Shoals resident Troy Wicker, whose two sons were in attendance late Thursday night at Holman Prison to witness the execution.

Arthur maintained his innocence throughout the years.

