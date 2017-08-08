To celebrate today’s grand opening Taziki’s donates to Room in the Inn Shoals

FLORENCE–A new Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will open in Florence on Tuesday at 247 Cox Creek Parkway. This will mark the 17th Taziki’s location in Alabama.

To celebrate the grand opening, Taziki’s is making a donation to ‘Room in the Inn Shoals,’ an interfaith, community-based partnership that provides food and shelter to homeless during the winter months.

Dale Wasem, who is the local owner of the Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will be on hand along with the Founder of Taziki’s, Keith Richards

This Taziki’s location will seat more than 75 people inside and will also have a spacious, outdoor patio. The Florence Taziki’s will be approximately 3,000 square feet.

“This Florence location will offer a fresh, healthy, diverse and affordable food option to residents,” said Dale Wasem, “Taziki’s is excited to open another location in Alabama.”

The Florence location is now hiring employees for all positions including cashiers, cooks and management. Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.tazikiscafe.com/careers or by emailing florence@tazikiscafe.com.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe’ was the first national franchise to achieve REAL Certification by the United States Healthful Food Council (USHFC), the emerging national standard for foodservice nutrition and sustainability. With 75 locations across 16 states, Taziki’s is also now the largest chain restaurant to complete the certification process.

“We have a chef driven approach to using made-from-scratch recipes. All meals are prepared from raw ingredients much like you would use in your own home,” said Dale Wasem, Local Owner, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “Taziki’s never uses fryers, or microwaves while preparing meals for customers.”

The clean and refreshing Mediterranean décor of the new restaurant will include hardwood furnishings, natural stone, wood finishes and residential lighting, setting the tone for the perfect dining escape.

“Taziki’s is known for its assortment of delicious, fresh prepared items with seafood, vegetarian options, and fresh prepared meats,” said Wasem. “The restaurant also offers popular Dinner for 4 options for families on the go.”

The restaurant’s website, tazikiscafe.com, provides descriptions of each entrée as well as nutritional information.