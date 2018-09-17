Time cannot alter what Jesus purchased for us on that tree!

Does time really change anything? I have heard over and over that we are now in the twenty-first century, and so we need to adjust our mindset to the current thinking. And tragically, much of the church has fallen for that demonic mentality. Demonic?Absolutely! How can the Creator be an antique, or outdated, or obsolete? In recent decades, Satan has invaded both the secular and religious worlds with the lie that God is dead. Even that lie implies that God did at one time exist. (Satan is not too smart!)

It is not really time that changes human bodies, but the process of eating, digesting, etc. Our bodies get old and die. But, God is supernatural. Our spirits are supernatural as well. And even our dead bodies will be supernaturally resurrected. And those truths are true for each and every generation. So what does history really change? The ONLY difference between people and things back in in the first century and the twenty–first century is technological change. Everything else is basically the same. Deity is the same. The devil is the same. Human nature outside of Christ is basically the same. Human needs are generally the same as always. Thus, time changes virtually nothing. Therefore, neither has time changed or altered the Gospel of Jesus Christ! He being the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8), then what He accomplished on the cross is still in effect. Time cannot alter what Jesus purchased for us on that tree!

So, if we are not receiving the blessings He purchased with His shed blood, why are we not receiving them? Well, the Bible is quite clear that those blessings are gained by faith and obedience (Romans 10:9-10; 1 John 3:21-23). So, we are either not believing God’s Word, or we are not cooperating with His system of receiving the blessings. But, why would anyone not believe in God’s Word? Non–believers have either not heard God’s Word (Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God—Romans 10:9-10), or they simply refuse to believe it. Not too smart, but it happens a lot. But, in many cases, people have heard preached something other than God’s Word, or have actually heard God’s Word preached against. Once again, not too smart, but it happens. People who preach anything other than God’s Word actually harm both themselves and those they preach to. (Homework: Read Jeremiah chapter twenty-three. Eyeopening!)

In coming messages, I will deal with what God’s Word says about those who tamper with His Inspired Word. Any attempt to alter the Gospel message is an attempt to take the place of the Holy Spirit. Surely, we can agree that the Holy Spirit would never alter the Word He inspired Bible writers to write. So, what personality would be behind any attempt to alter God’s Word? Satan, obviously! Which means that those Bible-alterers are servants of the devil, not God. And, if they are serving the devil, they are definitely not serving the church. The devil being out to steal, kill, and destroy (John 10:10), the Bible–alterers are stealing from, killing, and destroying people who believe their words instead of God’s Word. Let us be smart by studying, believing, and acting on His Word.