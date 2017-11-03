Tiffin Motorhomes founder honored with national industry award

RED BAY–Tiffin Motorhomes founder, Bob Tiffin, will be presented with the National RV Dealers Association’s (RVDA) Titan Award on Nov. 29. This award recognizes pioneering efforts of individuals whose energy and vision helped create outstanding manufacturing firms in the RV industry. The award will be presented during a special RV Industry Awards reception at 7:30 p.m. at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, KY, in conjunction with the National RV Trade Show.

In December 1972, Tiffin and a small production staff built the first two Allegro motorhomes in a cotton warehouse not far from the present assembly lines in Red Bay, Alabama. The first design started with a hefty steel frame on a Chevrolet truck chassis, followed by 16-gauge structural steel skirts. This was a first in the RV industry, where competitors were using plywood for the skirts covered with a fiberglass or aluminum exterior skin.

Bob’s wife, Judy, worked beside him every day from December 1972 to April 2004. They shared a large office, with Judy planning, designing, and buying the materials for the interiors while Bob oversaw the production. During their first year, Tiffin Motorhomes built one unit per day. Judy’s desk with her brass nameplate on it is still there for her occasional visits. Together, they attend nearly every Allegro Rally, dealer shows, and major industry events.

Tiffin learned the importance of customer service from his father, Alex, whose policy was, “If you don’t treat people fairly, you can’t look them in the eye.” By applying this motto every day, Tiffin has set the benchmark for top-tier customer service which has become a legend in the RV Industry and provided the company with a competitive edge. Today, Tiffin Motorhomes is one of the few privately-owned RV manufacturers. The company has over 1,800 employees in its six different plant locations.