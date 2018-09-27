Three on a String to perform at NW-SCC Foundation’s Pathfinders Dinner

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL, ALA. — Northwest-Shoals Community College’s (NW-SCC) Foundation will feature a live performance from Three on a String at the 26th annual Pathfinders’ Dinner Thursday, October 18, 2018, at George’s 217 in Sheffield, Ala.

The evening will consist of a reception at 5:30 p.m., dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m., entertainment by Three on a String, and a live auction. The live auction will highlight donated items made by faculty, staff, and students.

Entertainers, Three on a String, have performed programs with a balance of musical entertainment and comedy for 47 years. The Birmingham, Ala. based group consists of Jerry Ryan, Bobby Horton, Brad Ryan, and Andy Meginniss. According to the group’s website, Three on a String has performed alongside such entertainers as symphony orchestras, Red Skelton, Barbara Mandrel, Jeff Foxworthy, George Lindsey, Ray Stevens and many more.

Contributions are federal income tax deductible and all proceeds will go to the NW-SCC Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Tickets are $75, $600 per table (seats 8) and include reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased online via PayPal at https://www.nwscc.edu/about-nw-scc/foundation or by contacting Teresa Harrison at 256-331-5215 or teresah@nwscc.edu.