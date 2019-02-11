THE SECRET SISTERS FEATURED AT SONGWRITING WORKSHOP AT UNA

FLORENCE – The University of North Alabama Writer’s Series, under the auspices of the English Department, will host a songwriting workshop with the Secret Sisters, Tuesday, March 19, in the Performance Center of the GUC.

Hailing from Greenhill, Alabama, The Secret Sisters, Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle, have recorded three albums: The Secret Sisters, Put Your Needle Down and You Don’t Own Me Anymore. You Don’t Own Me Anymore received the 2018 Grammy Nomination for Best Folk Album.

In addition to being an amazing event, the workshop has been declared part of the Alabama statewide bicentennial celebration.

Established in 1984, the UNA Writer’s Series is possible thanks to support from the UNA English Department.

A reception will follow in the Loft of the GUC at 12:30 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information: the UNA English Department at (256) 765-4890 orhttps://www.una.edu/english/una-writers-series.html