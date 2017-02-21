The Michael Jordan of massage therapy has landed in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS-If you have been wondering about all the noise and commotion on Avalon Avenue, it’s the remodeling and relocation of Dustin Blackman’s United Therapeutic Massage and Institute.

Located in Shoals Plaza, next to Donna & Friends restaurant, at 1315 Avalon Avenue, Dustin is nationally certified in therapeutic massage and body works.

Blackman is highly recommended among the NCBTMB board of Massage Therapists. Patients can receive deep muscle therapy, therapeutic massage, or what many people find beneficial for migraines, the cranial sacral therapy.

United Therapeutic Massage has a long list of offerings but what really stands out is Dustin’s concern for his clientele, “We treat the problem and try to correct the issues patients are having,” said Blackman, who started his career working at the Memphis Peabody.

Blackman has 10 years of experience working under physicians; specializing in promoting wellness to a wide range of patients’ conditions.

Blackman has a college degree in anatomy and physiology, not just a 9-month course most therapists use for certification.

Dustin utilizes top notch modalities to boost performance and recovery of athletes, celebrities, and sports teams.

Customers can call for appointments at 256-200-9431 or use their Online Scheduling System

https://squareup.com/appointments/book/2GC85P8NPH1FA

The new location opens today, Tuesday, February 21.

Stop by and see Dustin and the helpful staff for all of your massage therapy needs.