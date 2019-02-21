The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival Announces Kick-Off Party and Annual Awards Show

FLORENCE, Ala. – The 2019 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival official Kick-Off Party will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, at 7:00 p.m., at the Gold Record Room, at 201 South Court Street in downtown Florence.

This special event announces and celebrates the films and filmmakers selected to participate at this year’s festival.

Capping off the film festival is the 22nd Annual Awards Show, which will take place Saturday, March 2, 2019, 6:30 p.m., at The Mane Room, at 310 N. Pine Street in Florence.

This Awards Show honors the films selected as winners in each category, as well as the Best in Alabama prize.

Film categories include Professional Narrative Feature, Professional Narrative Short, Professional Documentary, Student Short Narrative, Student Documentary, Vanguard and Youth Films. In addition, a new award honoring the best UNA Senior Practicum film will be awarded at this year’s festival.

Both events are free and open to the public.

For more information on the 2019 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival:www.lindseyfilmfest.com, lindseyfilmfest@una.edu or 256-765-4592.