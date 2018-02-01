The Downtown Florence Chocolate Crawl is back for its 4th year in a row

Do you like chocolate and shopping? Then we’ve got a deal for you! Grab your date or group of friends and enjoy a day filled with chocolate treats and good deals! Downtown Florence boutiques, salons, and other stores will be turning into Chocolate Shops for one day only and they want you to come see them!

This event is known as ‘trick or treating for adults” and “a wonderful time had by all, sampling sweets and exploring all the great stores in downtown Florence”!

Each business will be showcasing their current styles, specials, and services along with a bite-sized sample of a chocolate treat. During the Chocolate Crawl, shoppers will also get 15% off their purchases at participating businesses.

Tickets can be purchased here: https:// www.florencemainstreet.org/ store/ downtown-chocolate-crawl/ downtown-chocolate-crawl-ti ckets/