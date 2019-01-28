Marshall Announces Multi-state Settlement with Companies Regarding Deceptive Practices in Promotion of Hip Implant Devices Lindsey UNA Film Festival Announces Film Selections for 2019 Festival » THE CHURCH HAS NOT TAKEN ISRAEL’S PLACE The church has NOT taken Israel’s place! Several Scriptures relate to that subject. The first we will turn to is Genesis 17:7: “I will establish My covenant between Me and you [Abraham] and to your seed after you in their generations for an EVERLASTING covenant, to be God to you, and to your seed after you.” Seed,’ Who is Christ. And this, I [Paul] say, that the covenant, which was confirmed before of God in Christ, the law, which was four hundred and thirty years after, cannot annul, so that it should make the promise [to Abraham] of no effect. For if the inheritance be of the law, it is no more of promise: But, God gave it to Abraham by promise [not law].” The seed would be through Isaac, not Ishmael or any of Abraham’s offspring through his second wife, Keturah (Genesis 25:1, 5-6). Galatians 3:16-18: “Now, to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. God said not, ‘And to seeds,’ as of many; but as of One, ‘And to your,’. And this, I [Paul] say, that the covenant, which was, the law, which was four hundred and thirty years after, cannot annul, so that it should make the promise [to Abraham] of no effect. For if the inheritance be of the law, it is no more of promise: But,[not law].” Hebrews 11:18: “Of whom it was said that in Isaac will your seed be called.” Galatians 3:19: “For what purpose, then, served the law [of Moses]? It was added because of transgressions, till the Seed [Christ] should come to Whom the promise [to Abraham and his Seed] was made. (So the law was temporary.) He is not a Jew, who is [merely] one outwardly [as Abraham’s physical offspring]; neither is that circumcision, which is outward in the flesh: But, he is a Jew, who is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in one’s spirit, and not in the letter [flesh] (Romans 2:28-29).” This was true from the days of Abraham on. It did not begin when the church came into existence. Moreover, “[merely][as Abraham’s physical offspring]; neither is that circumcision, which is outward in the flesh: But, he is a Jew, who is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in one’s spirit, and not in the letter [flesh] (Romans 2:28-29).” This was true from the days of Abraham on. It did not begin when the church came into existence. “Comes this blessedness [of salvation] then on the circumcision [Jews] only, or also on the uncircumcision [believers of all non-Jewish nations]? For we say that faith was reckoned to Abraham for righteousness. How [or when] was it then reckoned? When Abraham was in circumcision, or in uncircumcision? Not in circumcision, but in uncircumcision. And he [Abraham] received the SIGN of circumcision, a SEAL of the righteousness of the faith, which he had while being uncircumcised: That he might be the father of all those who believe, though they be not circumcised; that righteousness might be imputed to them as well: And the father of circumcision to those who are not of the circumcision only, but who also walk in the steps of that faith of our father Abraham, which he had while being uncircumcised. For the promise that he would be heir of the world, was not to Abraham, or his Seed, through the [Mosaic] law, but through the righteousness of faith [which all can receive by the Word] (Romans 4:9-13).” “You are children of God by faith in Christ. As many as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, bond nor free, male nor female: You are all one in Christ. If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise (Galatians 3:26-29).” (Ron Craig is pastor, teacher and author of Christian books; and these articles. You may view all the books by logging onto www.livingwayfellowshiponline.org . While logged on the website you can even listen to audio Bible-lesson podcasts. You may also send your questions or comments to ronwritercraig@gmail.com .) Comments are closed.