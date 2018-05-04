DEA suspends the registration of Morris & Dickson Company from distributing controlled substances UNA Students and Project Say Something launch Shoals Black History site » TENNESSEE VALLEY STRUMMERS RETURN TO FLORENCE/LAUDERDALE VISITOR CENTER

The Tennessee Valley Strummers will return to the Florence/Lauderdale Visitor Center in McFarland Park to play folk dulcimer music in the Gallery on Friday, May 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Tennessee Valley Strummers will be performing at the Visitor Center the 3rd Friday of every month. Others that play the dulcimer or other folk instrument are always welcome to join the group.

“The Visitor Center has become a venue and gathering place for free cultural events and entertainment,” Alison Stanfield, Director of Operations said. “Our visitors thoroughly enjoy the entertaining folk music we are delighted the strummers are performing here on a monthly basis.

The dulcimer, which means “sweet sound,” is a four-stringed instrument developed in the 1700s in the southern Appalachian Mountains. The featured players use a tablature system of playing, based on fret numbers, which enables them to play with others – even if they have never met before. Visitors are encouraged to join the Strummers in playing as well. Under organizer, Jack Brewer the Tennessee Valley Strummers also play at the Wayne County Welcome Center in Collinwood, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi and local nursing homes. Brewer stated that the group believes tourism and local community have a great impact on the economy. The strummers enjoy playing for locals and interacting with their listeners. “We usually have more people in Florence from the local areas,” Brewer said. “It’s always good to have a big and lively audience and that is why we enjoy playing in Florence.”

Visitors are encouraged to come out and listen to the music and tour the Center. Admission is free.

For more information call the Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Office at 256-740-4141.