Tennessee man dies in Lauderdale crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY– A single-vehicle crash at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, has claimed the life of a Leoma, Tn., man. Jonathan Wade Gooch, 28, was killed when the 1977 GMC pickup he was driving struck several concrete barriers and then a guardrail. Gooch, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s passenger, Megan Danielle Wheat, 21, of Leoma, Tn., was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 72 near the 51 mile marker, one mile west of Elgin.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.