Teens presented with award

In February of this year, an elderly woman accidentally struck a teacher and a 9-year-old girl and then collided with the Waterloo school. High school students Chandler Cole and Dacota George witnessed the accident and rushed to the scene.

Today, Chandler and Dacota were presented an award for their heroic and lifesaving efforts to remove the girl from under the car and provide medical attention until she was airlifted to a trauma center.

Blake Hargett of Shoals Ambulance is presenting the award. Congratulations to these fine young men !!

