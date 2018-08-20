Suspicious Activity Call Leads to Arrest of Florence man

FLORENCE–Police tell ShoalsInsider.com that Ryan J. Hall, 33, of Florence, was released from custody after posting bond this morning on burglary charges. Shortly after midnight officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a reported burglary in progress in the area of Roxie Drive in the Forest Hills subdivision.

Officers arrived and obtained a description of the suspect. Using that description, officers began canvassing the area. In doing so, they located a separate burglary that had just occurred.

While officers were working these two scenes, Mr. Hall was located in the area by patrol officers.

Officers were able to positively identify Hall as the offender in both burglaries.

Hall was taken into custody and charged with Burglary 3rd, Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, and Theft 4th.

STAFF REPORTS