SUSPECTED CHILD RAPIST WITH SHOALS TIES ADDED TO TEN MOST WANTED

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn.- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Lawrenceburg man who allegedly raped a 16-month-old baby boy to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.

The TBI is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrest and capture of Simon Dean Porter.

According to Lawrenceburg police, Porter is wanted in connection with the aggravated rape of a 16-month-old baby boy. Authorities say the child is being treated at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

Police say Porter was last seen driving a green 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck with a red tailgate and Tennessee license plates reading 3G2-6Z9.

Porter is 33-years-old and described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and 260 pounds with reddish-blond hair and hazel eyes and wearing glasses.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911 if you spot him! Porter has known ties to the Shoals area.

By Jeff Roland

