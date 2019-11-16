SUGARBAKERS COMING TO SEVEN POINTS IN FLORENCE

1144 North Wood Avenue

FLORENCE– In the next couple of weeks, sweet tooths all over the Shoals will have something to celebrate as Sugarbaker’s Bakery is opening their new location at 1144 N. Wood Avenue in Florence.

The owners say the new location should be open in the next couple of weeks pending inspections for new food businesses like health department and fire department, etc.

Sugarbakers is famous for their Wedding Cakes, Birthday Cakes, Cupcakes, and Cookies.

Double-Dipped Chocolate Strawberries

They also have double-dipped chocolate strawberries for $30 a dozen.

The new store will be baking cinnamon rolls from scratch on certain days of the week.

They are still taking orders at their St. Florian location at 256-284-7447.