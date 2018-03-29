Stutts Secures $2.9 Million Combined for Vina High School and the University of North Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Senator Larry Stutts (R-Tuscumbia) has secured nearly $2.9 million in new money for north Alabama schools and colleges. This year’s proposed state education budget, which was given final approval by the Legislature on Wednesday, includes a $2.2 million increase for the University of North Alabama (which includes a $464,000 technology appropriation) along with $750,000 ear-marked for Vina High School.

“I fought tooth and nail to ensure that UNA got an increase in funding,” Senator Stutts said on Tuesday afternoon. “There isn’t a better university in the state, and I was proud to work with President Kitts to ensure UNA got its fair share in the legislative process.”

In a letter to Senator Stutts’ office, University of North Alabama’s President Kenneth D. Kitts said he was “grateful” for the “key role” that Stutts played in securing the increase.

Senator Stutts was also able to secure $750,000 for Vina High School. Parts of the school were damaged by a December 2016 tornado. The money will go towards replacing the badly damaged band and science building.

“I would like to thank Senator Stutts for his hard work in helping to secure funding for the Vina Science Lab and Band Hall that was severely damaged from a tornado,” said Greg Hamilton, Franklin County Superintendent of Education. “Senator Stutts has been active in this project throughout the entire process. His work in the Senate was instrumental in making sure that the students will have a safe building for their classes.”

Arthur Orr, a state senator from Decatur and the chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation Education committee, praised Stutts’ advocacy for Vina and UNA.

“Dr. Stutts is a tireless, powerful advocate for the schools and colleges in his district,” Orr remarked on Wednesday. “As chairman of the Senate education committee, I hear from every legislator in the state about needs their schools have – but no senator in the legislature works harder representing their education community than Dr. Stutts.”

The education budget will take effect on October 1, 2018.

Dr. Larry Stutts represents Senate District 6, comprised of all or parts of Marion, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties, in the Alabama State Senate. He and his wife, Jackie, make their home in Tuscumbia.