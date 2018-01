Starla Hester is selling homes throughout the Shoals area

FLORENCE–Starla Hester, one of the Shoals Area’s premiere real estate agents, is asking old and new customers to contact her for any and all of their real estate needs.

Starla has several years of experience in real estate and can help you with your residential or commercial real estate needs.

She is an agent with Crye-Leike Real Estate Services at 2087 Florence Blvd.

Call her today for an appointment at 256-766-1553 or 256-740-7450.

ShoalsInsider.com