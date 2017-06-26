Spirit of Freedom Celebration canceled due to lack of sponsors

FLORENCE–The Shoals Spirit of Freedom Celebration has been canceled this year due to a lack of sponsorships. Urban Radio Group of Tuscumbia, who usually coordinates the event says this year businesses were just not willing to pay for the event.

The fireworks show which usually lasts around 20-30 minutes set to music costs around $1,000 per minute according to several pyrotechnic firms that put on similar shows.

City officials are said to be looking at other possible solutions like other radio stations or possibly the Times Daily funding the event.

More details as they become available.