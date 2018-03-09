Sorrell seeks to replace Black in State House of Representatives

MUSCLE SHOALS– Republican Andrew Sorrell announced he was running for the State House of Representatives, District 3, and he hasn’t slowed down since that day. Sorrell seeks to replace Marcel Black, a 27-year incumbent Democrat, currently holds the seat.

“I decided to run for this office to give the voters of House District 3 a clear choice this election cycle: a choice between a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican,” said Sorrell. “I believe my positions on issues and my conservative upbringing reflect the positions and upbringing of the majority of my district.”

Sorrell is a 31-year-old entrepreneur, private pilot, advanced SCUBA diver, Eagle Scout, and well-known local anti-tax activist. He grew up in Muscle Shoals and attended Webster Elementary School, McBride Middle School, and Muscle Shoals High School, graduating in 2004. Sorrell completed his 4-year Business Management degree at the University of North Alabama (UNA) in less than 2 years, finishing in July 2006.

Sorrell started his first business in his parents’ screen porch at age 16 with his brother, Matthew. In 2010, the business expanded to open a brick and mortar store. Infinity College Textbooks has now sold over 400,000 college textbooks on the Internet and currently employs 27 people. His second business, Gold, Guns, and Guitars, Inc. opened in April 2015 and has 8 employees. This upscale pawnshop is located on Florence Boulevard and has sold 3,000 guns since its door opened. Andrew also began buying rental real estate at age 19 and owns multiple rental properties, both commercial and residential.

“With the amount of job loss in Colbert and Lawrence Counties, District 3 needs a conservative, Christian small businessman who knows how to create jobs and fight higher taxes,” Sorrell added.

Sorrell and his wife Hannah reside in Muscle Shoals.

Sorrell faces Dr. Humphrey Lee in the primary election that will be held June 5th, 2018.

District 3 includes Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Town Creek, Hillsboro, North Courtland, a small portion of Florence, and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit www.AndrewSorrell.com or “@SorrellForStateHouse” on Facebook.