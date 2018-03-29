Sorrell Picks Up Endorsement from Forestry Association

Muscle Shoals Entrepreneur Andrew Sorrell has received the backing of the Alabama Forestry Association (AFA), in the race for State House District 3.

“This is a tremendous honor. I am a big believer in promoting responsible stewardship and job growth, two areas the Alabama Forestry Association focuses on. I hope to work with them moving forward, as the lumber industry plays a vital role in the state’s economy,” Sorrell said.

The AFA supports sustainable forestry practices and programs, including education programs, safety training, and tax policies and regulations that support reforestation and proper management practices.

A 2004 graduate of Muscle Shoals High School, Sorrell completed his 4-year Business Management degree at the University of North Alabama in less than 2 years, finishing in July 2006. He started his first business at age 16 in his parents’ screened porch. That business, Infinity College Textbooks, has now expanded to two brick and mortar locations and has sold over 500,000 textbooks on the internet. Sorrell is also the owner of Gold, Guns, and Guitars on Florence Boulevard, and multiple commercial and residential rental properties.

House District 3 includes the cities of Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Town Creek, Leighton, Courtland, North Courtland, Hillsboro, and a small section of Florence.

Sorrell will face Humphrey Lee in the June 5th Republican Primary.