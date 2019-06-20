SORRELL KEEPS CAMPAIGN PROMISE TO HELP THE LESS FORTUNATE

Rep. Andrew Sorrell loading food into cars for needy individuals

SHEFFIELD– Here’s something you don’t see that often, an elected official keeping their campaign promises. State Representative Andrew Sorrell is keeping his to his district.

Sorrell, who was not in a suit and tie as usual, worked up a sweat loading food boxes into the backs of over 300 vehicles in Sheffield, Wednesday evening, at the Meal Barrel Food Bank of Colbert County. Another 200 plus people were served in the front of the facility.

Sorrell gave not just of his time but also procured a $1,000 community development grant to help the Meal Barrel Food Bank, which is located in the old Sheffield Armory, next to Southern Barbeque on Avalon Avenue.

““I was invited to come volunteer at the food bank by Sheffield City Councilwoman Penny Freeman. I was very impressed by the operation and the 35 volunteers who were there. We served over 500 families in an hour. This is a community cause worth supporting, and I will be searching for grant money to help them out,” said Sorrell.

The Meal Barrel Food Bank distributes food every Wednesday starting at 6 pm until 7 pm or until the last resident is served. If you would like to volunteer or donate, please call Ms. Penny Freeman at 256-810-4289.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed