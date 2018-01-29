Skimmers placed on Listerhill Credit Union ATM’s

MUSCLE SHOALS–Authorities are searching for this man who may have placed skimming devices on two Listerhill ATM’s in the Shoals Area.

Detectives tell ShoalsInsider.com that two skimming devices, which collect debit card account numbers and PIN numbers, were placed on two ATM’s, one at Listerhill Credit Union on North Woodward Avenue (Drive-thru only) and the other at Listerhill Credit Union on Hough Road in Florence.

According to police the devices were placed around on the ATM’s around 8:00 am and removed around 11:00 am Sunday.

Listerhill tells the Insider that 48 cards were used during this time period. Listerhill is in the process of canceling the affected cards and sending new ones as a precaution.

If you know who the suspect or his whereabouts, contact Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746.