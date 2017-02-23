Simpson hired as media relations manager at Florence Lauderdale Tourism

FLORENCE– Florence/Lauderdale Tourism is excited to announce the Manager of Media Relations has been filled. A graduate of the University of West Alabama (Livingston) and social media/graphic design standout, Randa Simpson, has joined the Florence/Lauderdale Tourism staff as Manager of Media Relations. She began her new job near the end of January and works with local, state, regional and international media to promote Florence and the entire Shoals area’s tourism product.

According to Florence/Lauderdale President/CEO Rob Carnegie, “An extensive search was conducted to find the most qualified person to fill this role. We’re excited to welcome Randa to the team. Her skill set and enthusiasm to promote our area will help our overall vision of making Florence a destination of choice for visitors from all over the world.”

A native of Northport, Alabama, Randa is a graduate of Tuscaloosa Academy and the University of West Alabama where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications. While in college, she was a member of the UWA softball team and Phi Mu women’s fraternity.

Randa has worked in numerous facets of media communications. She has served as the editor-in-chief and copy editor for the Muse newspaper, co-coordinator of the first annual Integrated Marketing Communications Competitive Conference, co-anchor for UWA¹s news broadcasting station, graphic and website designer for The Livingston Press, and named Integrated Marketing Communications Scholar of the Year in 2016. Prior to working with the Florence/Lauderdale Tourism Bureau, Randa was the Customer Relations Specialist and Graphic Designer for a web design firm in Birmingham.

When asked what attracted Randa to the Florence area and the media relations position, she stated, “This area is rich in history and even more so, rich in opportunity. It offers several reasons to visit and even live– ranging from arts and entertainment, historical districts, music and the natural beauty is unparalleled. I am excited to start my role as Media Relations Manager and bring some new contemporary and proactive ideas to the bureau. I plan to use my knowledge and experience within media and marketing communications to promote the area by appealing to audiences of all ages and all locations.”

Source: Alison Stanfield, – Director of Operations

Florence/Lauderdale Tourism