Shoals unemployment remains at low 3%

The Shoals unemployment rate rose slightly in December but remains low at 3%, according to the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations.

The rate is an increase over November’s 2.7% but is down from December 2018’s 4%, according to the department.



There were 2,000 unemployed and 64,565 employed people in the Shoals workforce in December.

The civilian labor force in the Shoals was at 66,565 people, the figures show. That is down from November’s 66,907 but up from 65,113 in December 2018.

The unemployment figure stood at 1,833 in November and 2,620 in December 2018.

The 64,565 people employed in the Shoals labor force is down from 65,074 in November but up from December 2018, when it was 62,493.

The Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Lauderdale and Colbert counties.

The average Shoals salary was $758.82 per week in December. The average hourly wage $21.02.

The department breaks down the unemployment rates in each county. The December rate was 3.3% in Colbert County, 2.8% in Lauderdale County and 2.4% in Franklin County.