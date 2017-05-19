Shoals Insider is NOT FOR SALE

To our loyal readers, fans, and advertisers:

We have had unprecedented growth and some growing pains this past year at the Insider with some months reaching 100,000 unique readers, a goal not easily obtained.

Over the past couple of days, we have received harassing threats attempting to coerce our site away from us.

We are no longer associated with Carl Overton of Penn N Sword or Bette Terry of Shoalanda Speaks.

If you have any questions or concerns about this or any advertisements, please feel free to contact us at 256-394-2998.

Thank You

The Staff of Shoals Insider