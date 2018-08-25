SHOALS IDEA COMPETITION WILL REWARD LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS

SHOALS, Ala. – The Shoals Idea Audition, a Shoals Shift event supported by Innovation Sponsors Bank Independent and the Joel R. Anderson Family Foundation, is scheduled for Thursday, October 4, at 4:00 p.m., on the second floor of the Guillot University Center on the University of North Alabama campus. The event is partially funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Last year Carl Holden won the event with his app, Vicinidi. Vicinidi is a location-based app that specific targets messages that can be controlled through geofencing, a GPS function that creates a virtual geographic boundary.

“It was a great experience winning last year and the confidence boost I needed to pursue opening my company Vicinidi,” said Holden. “I have a long journey ahead but this competition was some of my first crucial steps.”

This annual free event designed to foster new businesses, help entrepreneurs polish their presentations, and introduce community leaders who might be instrumental in helping make their ideas a reality. For the fifth year in a row, hopeful participants will have an opportunity to present their business ideas to a panel of area professionals, and the top scoring idea will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize, with $2,500 and $1,000 to second and third-place winners, respectively.

“We had a great, diverse group of participants last year and look forward to seeing what this year will bring,” said Mary Marshall VanSant, a founder of the event. “On October 4 participants will have three minutes to make their pitch. The panel of judges will be made up of local entrepreneurs who will select finalists for the final round where they will pitch in front of a different panel of judges and a larger audience to determine the winners.”

To register your idea or for full information please visit the Shoals Idea Audition website:

www.shoalsideaaudition.com