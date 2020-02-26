SHOALS HOSPITAL WAS ON LOCKDOWN WEDNESDAY MORNING DUE TO THREAT

MUSCLE SHOALS– Shoals Hospital on Avalon Avenue has been on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning due to threats to hospital staff.

The soft lockdown for a CODE SILVER has now been lifted.

Authorities say there was no type of active shooter and the lockdown was entirely taken out of an abundance of caution.

Muscle Shoals police said a patient died at the hospital and when the staff called to tell the family, they got upset.

Police say that the hospital has been given an all-clear around 11 am.

Hospital staff use the Emergency code due to a firearm a CODE SILVER.

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed