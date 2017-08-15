Postal Worker Sentenced in case of Accepting Bribe to Deliver Marijuana Rev. Ron Craig: Where is God in all the turmoil on our planet today? » Shoals Healing Place has 4th Annual Mini Golf Charity MUSCLE SHOALS–In 16 years of service, The Healing Place has served over 4500 children who lost a loved one. FREE counseling and support groups provide help, hope and healing for NorthWest Alabama! Generosity funds this very important service.Here’s How You can Help… The Healing Place is having its 4th Annual Mini Charity Championship! Join the Healing Place at the new Killen Time – Mini Golf and Adventure Park and play a round of putt-putt golf! Each putt-putt hole is sponsored by businesses right here in the Shoals!!! Friday, September 15th 3pm-11pm Saturday, September 16th 1pm-11pm Sunday, September 17th 1pm-9pm Adults can play 18 holes for $4 and Children under 10 for $3 OR Adults can play 36 holes for $7 and Children under 10 for $5 All Children under 3 are FREE with a paying adult. Take a swing at helping us help others!!! For more information or to be a hole sponsor, please contact The Healing Place at 256-383-7133. This event is sponsored by Village Discount Drugs!! Comments are closed.