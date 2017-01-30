Shoals Big Idea on the horizon

The Shoals Big Idea Competition will be held March 9, 2017. This is the third year for the contest that is meant to get Shoals community members thinking of ways to solve problems they see in the community. Contest submissions will be accepted online at shoalsbigidea.com through February 19, 2017.

The finale is at 5:30 p.m. March 9 in the Performance Center at the Guillot University Center at UNA. High school seniors who submit ideas will be eligible for one of three $2,000 UNA scholarships for the engineering management technology or innovation engineering programs.