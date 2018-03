DreamVision Promoter Pleads Guilty to Securities Fraud Gets 10 years Old things have passed away » Shoals Area School Closings The following schools will close or dismiss early on Monday, March 19th: Colbert County Schools dismissing at 1 p.m., no extracurricular activities Florence City Schools are as follows: Grades K-6 will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Grades 7-12 will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Franklin County Schools will dismiss at noon UNA and Kilby Elementary will dismiss at noon Lawrence County Schools will dismiss at noon, after-school activities canceled Lauderdale County Schools will close at noon, no after-school activities Mars Hill Bible School is dismissing at 11:45 a.m. Muscle Shoals dismissing at 1:30 p.m. Russellville City Schools dismissing at 1 p.m., no extracurricular activities Tuscumbia dismissing at 1:30 p.m. Shoals Christian will close at 12 p.m. Sheffield City Schools – Closing at 1:30 p.m. Northwest Shoals Community College – Closing at 12:30 p.m. Comments are closed.