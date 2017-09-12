Shoals area hotels and churches ban together for Irma Evacuees

FLORENCE–Hurricane Irma evacuees have inundated the Shoals area starting this past weekend as Florida officials ordered an evacuation.

Florence city officials came out Monday to help welcome the evacuees to the Shoals. Florence Mayor Steve Holt and Council members Kaytrina Simmons and Michelle Eubanks helped serve food to the evacuees.

Officials tell the Shoals Insider approximately 250,000 evacuees are staying in Alabama.

The Shoals area hospitality community has risen to the occasion to take care of those fleeing the hurricanes.

The Baymont Inn in Florence has partnered with several restaurants and churches to provide meals to feed up to 500 hurricane evacuees.

The meals will be offered tonight through Wednesday for all evacuees staying in area local hotels, campgrounds or with friends and family.

The meals will be available, free of charge, beginning at 5:00 p.m. each night in the Baymont Inn and Suites Kitchen at 115 Ana Drive, Florence.

If you need further information, please call 256-764-5326.