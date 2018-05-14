Actress who played Lois Lane dead at 69 UNA Recognizes Turris Fidelis and Keller Key Recipients During Spring 2018 Commencement » Shoals Area Births May 14, 2018 The following babies were born at Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence: May 1: Micah and Kathryn Montgomery, Florence, boy, Ian Jameson; Skyler Caperton and Elizabeth Francis, Waterloo, girl, Lilah Chevelle; Jordan and Meagan Shirley, Tuscumbia, boy, Hudson Thomas May 2: Andrew and Leslie McGuire, Tuscumbia, boy, Jett Andrew; Dane and Faith Ezzell, Vina, girl, Claira Beth; Feontrel Gardner and Tiera Steele, Sheffield, girl, Khloe Marie; Nicholas and Amber Agee, Muscle Shoals, girl, Phoenix Crystal May 3: Amber Stufflebeam, Florence, boy, Cameron Messiah; Kevin Willis, Amy Ayers, Leighton, girl, Skylar Grace; Kane and Sarah Roberts, Iron City, boy, Miles Reed; Kane and Sarah Roberts, Iron City, boy, Noah Ray; Caleb Smitherman and Haley Clemmons, Killen, boy, Elijah Copelan; Niki O’Dell, Muscle Shoals, boy, Johnny Montana May 4: Cale and Brittany Finley, Athens, boy, Caleb Ryan; Nicholas and Amanda Willingham, Tuscumbia, boy, Colton James May 5: Will and Danielle McCann, Florence, girl, Johanna Lynne May 6: Karah Velez, Leighton, boy, Mateo Andres Comments are closed.