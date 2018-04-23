Shoals Area Births 04/23/2018

Helen Keller Hospital

April 9: Jessica Tucker, of Brilliant, boy, Mason Nash Tucker; Candice Ballanger, of Sheffield, boy, Bryon Tanner Ballanger.

April 10: Matthew and Shanna Crosswhite, of Tuscumbia, girl, Elyse Piper Crosswhite.

April 11: Rashad and Amy Bellamy, of Guin, girl, Alayah Shy Bellamy; Tiffany Willingham, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Jason Alexander Willingham; Lucas and Molly Campbell, of Moulton, girl, Lainee Jo Campbell; Troy and Tiffany Haraway, of Tuscumbia, boy, Matthew Ray Anakin Haraway.

Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital

April 9: Benjamin and Bailey Inman, Lexington, boy; Jacinda Simmons, Florence, boy, Zion Lee.

April 10: Jasper and Raya McCroskey, Florence, boy, Jasper Jerelle; Michael and Lezlie Wells, Killen, girl, Laney Faith; Raymond and Katie Moore, Florence, girl, Raelyn Kate; Justin and Lauren Whitley, Savannah, Tennessee, boy, Henry Allen; Blake and Brianne Groce, Russellville, girl, Heidi Drue; Austin and Adrienne Tucker, Florence, girl, Finley Faye.

April 11: Jonathon Bolton and Ariana Wilson, Leighton, boy, Killian Samuel; Ben and Jennifer Cantrell, Hackleburg, girl, Waverly Rayne; Daniel and Anna Pannell, Sheffield, boy, Micah Gene; Samantha Isbell, Florence, girl; Chris Peden and Glenda Sibley, Killen, boy, John Glenn-Luther.

April 12: Eric and Anne Taylor Moore, Florence, boy; Jared and Tiffany Behel, Florence, girl, Evelyn Hazel.

April 13: Brennan and Jessica Miles, Florence, girl, Brynlee Kate; Daniel and Amber Clemmons, Rogersville, boy, Aiden Daniel; Kevin and Michelle Cornelius, Killen, boy, Finn Wade; Brock Blevins and Ashlen Turner, Hamilton, boy, Brock Cameron.

April 14: Rodney and Tessa Peters, Florence, boy, Rodney Brixton; Lloyd and Kayla Broadfoot, Florence, boy, Ripken Parker.

April 15: Eric and Casey Franklin, Florence, boy, Kendon McKall.