Kirkman hired as New Director of Kilby Laboratory School Colbert County Mugshots 04/17/18 » Shoals Area Births 04/18/2018 Shoals Area Births Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield March 31: Carlos and Rebecca Jassco, Muscle Shoals, boy, Marc Anthony Jasso. April 2: Dylan Brown and Ashlee Yarbrough, Tuscumbia, boy, Boston Blake Brown; Wilder Castellanos and Elena Hernandez, Florence, boy, Francisco Castellanos. April 3: Leonel Sop and Luisa Riscajche, Russellville, girl, Julia Sugey Sop. April 4: Trenton and Sara Thorne, Russellville, girl, Isla Reese Thorne; William Nickelson and Hannah Ford, Russellville, girl, Abbigail Marie Nickelson; Carson Holt and Kendall Fields, Florence, boy, Kaden Byron Holt. April 6: Tavis Ragland and Latavia Bonner, Muscle Shoals, girl, A’Nyla Nevaya Ragland. April 8: Nicholas and Olivia Richardson, Tuscumbia, boy, Gunner Wayne Richardson. Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital, Florence April 2: Charles and Katie Ezell, Rogersville, boy, Jacob Wayne. April 3: Jeremy and April Wood, Florence, girl, Brynlee Rose; Lance Crow and Lauren Erickson, Sheffield, girl, Nyla Rain; Terry and Crystal McNatt, Hodges, girl, Harper Grace; Savannah Brewer, Russellville,girl, Anna’Rae Nacole. April 4: Jonathan and Emily Hinton, Florence, boy, Thomas Irons; Gilbert and Mindy Borden, Killen, girl; Michael Bourgault and Briana Arenz, Florence, boy, Henry Thomas. April 5: Nathan and Trista Wolfe, Russellville, boy, Elijah Kain; Chandler and Priscilla Baskins, Florence, girl, Arizona James; Wesley and Jasmine Qualls, Tuscumbia, girl, Sawyer Elizabeth. April 6: Adam and Kristyn Rhodes, Florence, girl, Riley Brynn; Virginia Jackson, Florence, boy, Matten James. Comments are closed.