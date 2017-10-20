Sheffield woman dies in crash

LAGRANGE–A single vehicle crash at 2:00 a.m. on Friday has claimed the life of a Sheffield woman.

State Troopers tell ShoalsInsider.com that Tiela Ann Curry, 26, was traveling North on LaGrange Rd. when her 2003 Ford Escape left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned approximately 5 miles south of Muscle Shoals.

Curry was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Helen Keller hospital where she died at approximately 6:00 a.m. this morning.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Editorial Note: Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiela’s mother and children at this difficult time.

