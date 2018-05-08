Sheffield Street Party to benefit scholarship fund

SHEFFIELD — The eighth annual Sheffield Street Party will be held Saturday, May 19th, in downtown Sheffield (on Montgomery Ave.). The concert will benefit the Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) Foundation scholarship fund.

The concert will feature Otis Redding III, Eddie Floyd, and The Temptations Review with special guest Theo Peoples. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Temptations Review creates unforgettable memories while entertaining audiences worldwide. Formerly known as The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards, (who was one of four of original members of the Temptations born in Alabama,) the group has toured extensively around the globe for over two decades. Prior to Edwards’ death in 2018, Edwards hand-picked former Temptations member Theo Peoples to fill in and continue the band’s legacy. For nearly two decades, Peoples’ voice has been critical to the legacy of not just one but two of Motown’s iconic groups – the ‘Temptations’ and ‘The Four Tops’!

This Grammy Award-winning group of musicians is now hitting the road with a roster of beloved multiplatinum hits including “My Girl”, “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg”, “Get Ready”, “Just My Imagination”, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone”, “The Way You Do the Things You Do”, and many more.

General admission tickets are available for $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets are available at the following sponsors: First Metro Bank (all locations), Valley Credit Union (all locations), Zoey Belle’s Boutique, and The Rock. Tickets are also available at www.djpevents.com.