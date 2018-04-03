Sheffield Police Chief Greg Ray Retires

SHEFFIELD–Police Chief Greg Ray retired Monday and starts a new chapter in his life. City officials wished Ray well on Monday.

“We very much appreciate Greg’s commitment to law enforcement and his years serving Sheffield. I’m very happy that he is able to retire and enjoy his time on whatever path is in his future,” said Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford. ” We all wish him nothing but the best,”

Ray has spent 37 years in law enforcement with the last ten as Police Chief at Sheffield.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and gave it my best shot,” says Ray.

Ray continued, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of this fine city,”

City leaders are not sure who will replace Ray as chief.

