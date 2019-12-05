SHEFFIELD DRIVERS LICENSE OFFICE NOW OPEN ON SATURDAY

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division on Dec. 7 is adding to its Saturday operations lineup.

Beginning this week, the Montgomery, Sheffield, Jacksonville, Tuscaloosa and Dothan locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday. The agency launched the Saturday pilot program in April with its Birmingham, Opelika and Mobile offices; and it expanded Nov. 2 to include its Huntsville office.

On Saturdays, walk-in customers are assisted on a first-come, first-served basis for such services as first issuances and renewals of standard driver licenses and non-driver IDs, as well as STAR IDs; knowledge and road skills tests; and out-of-state transfers. For reinstatement, customers may call 334.242.4400 Monday through Friday.

