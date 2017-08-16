Tuscumbia police searching for shooting suspect » September is a busy month for events in Colbert County TUSCUMBIA–With Labor Day celebrations, festivals aplenty, a state fair and motorcycle rides, September is chock-full of things to do in Colbert County.

The events kick off Monday, Sept. 4 with Labor Day celebrations at Spring Park in Tuscumbia and at Key Underwood Memorial Coon Dog Cemetery near Cherokee.

The Shoals Area Central Labor Council’s annual Labor Day celebration at Spring Park begins at 10 a.m., Sept. 4 with a parade along Main Street in Tuscumbia. Political speeches, music and other activities will follow, beginning at 11 a.m. The celebration is the oldest of its kind in Alabama. For more details call 256-383-2758.

The annual Key Underwood Memorial Coon Dog Cemetery Labor Day Celebration begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, at the world-famous cemetery, 4945 Coon Dog Cemetery Road, Cherokee. It includes a liar’s contest, arts and crafts, barbecue and music. More details are available at www.coondogcemetery.com.

Susann Hamlin, president and CEO of Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau, said September is traditionally one of busiest months for festivals and celebrations in the Shoals.

“It’s great for tourism and great for our residents to have so many exciting events taking place in September,” Hamlin said.

Singers from throughout the Southeast will assemble in Tuscumbia Thursday, Sept. 7 with hopes of becoming the next American Idol. The popular reality competition television show, that has helped launch the careers of superstars like Carrie Underwood, Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken and Kelly Clarkson will hold auditions at Alabama Music Hall of Fame, 617 U.S. Highway 72, beginning at 4 p.m.. For more details, call 256-381-4417.

The annual Oka Kapassa, Return to Coldwater, Festival, is Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at Spring Park. Admission is free to the festival that celebrates the rich traditions and cultures of American Indians. The celebration features American Indian dancers, story tellers, musicians, artists and vendors. More information is available at www.okakapassa.org or by calling 256-383-0783.

The Walk of Life from Tuscumbia Landing in Sheffield to Spring Park, which commemorates the return of American Indians to eastern states following the Trail of Tears begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 9. More details are available at www.returnwalk.org.

Also on Saturday, Sept. 9, a new statue depicting Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan will be unveiled at Ivy Green, 300 N. Commons St. W., Tuscumbia, in a ceremony that begins at 2 p.m.

The Cherokee Cotton Festival gets underway Wednesday, Sept. 13 in downtown Cherokee with a gospel music concert that begins at 6 p.m. The festival continues Thursday, Sept. 14 with karaoke at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 is movie night. Saturday, Sept. 16 features activities throughout the day including a yard sale at 7 a.m., car show at 10 a.m., horseshoe tournament at 2 p.m. and music by the Harvey Thompson Trio at 4 p.m. and The Midnighters at 7 p.m. For more details call 256-359-4959.

Motorcycle riders from throughout the nation will converge on Colbert and Lauderdale counties Saturday, Sept. 16 during the Trail of Tears motorcycle rides.

The Trail of Tears Memorial Motorcycle Ride begins in Chattanooga, Tenn., and ends at Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson in Tuscumbia. More details are available at www.trailoftearsmemorialassoc.com

The Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride begins in Bridgeport and ends in Waterloo. More details are available at www.al-tn-trailoftears.net.

The North Alabama State Fair is Tuesday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 24, at the fairgrounds, 65 Sportsplex Dr., Muscle Shoals. The fair features exhibits, agricultural competitions, rides, live acts, beauty pageants, cheerleading and dance contests, a demolition derby and lawnmower races. More details are available at www.northalabamastatefair.org. Comments are closed.