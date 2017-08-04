Brooks Welcomes Endorsement of Premier Conservative Organization, Senate Conservatives Fund A happy pet is a hydrated pet » Senate Confirms Town as U.S. Attorney for North Alabama BIRMINGHAM – The U.S. Senate yesterday confirmed Jay E. Town as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Town was in the first wave of U.S. Attorneys nominated by President Donald J. Trump and is one of the first three to be confirmed by the Senate. He will take office next week.

Town, 43, a former judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps, has been a prosecutor in the Madison County District Attorney’s Office since arriving in Huntsville in 2005. He leaves that office as a senior prosecutor focused on prosecuting a full catalogue of crimes, including capital murder, murder, robbery and burglary. Town assisted the district attorney and the Alabama D.A.’s Association in a variety of administrative, training and legislative functions. Town also was instrumental in forming the Madison County Veterans Court, one of the first such diversionary courts in Alabama dedicated to the physical and mental health needs of veterans in the criminal justice system.

“I am humbled and honored to continue to serve the great people of Alabama as United States Attorney for the Northern District,” Town said. “I am grateful for the special trust and confidence shown me by President Trump, Attorney General Sessions, Senator Shelby, Senator Strange, and all of those who supported me throughout this process. I inherit a very capable office and look forward to joining them in continuing to do great things.”

Town served in the Marine Corps for 12 years and was honorably discharged in 2008, attaining the rank of major. Before moving to Alabama, he was outside counsel at a large firm in New Jersey focused on commercial defense of major pharmaceutical, commercial and surety companies involved in litigation with federal agencies, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, the FBI and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Town has sat on several charitable boards, to include the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, a national organization promoting educational, patriotic and veterans’ initiatives directed by the living Medal of Honor recipients. He also served as chairman of the Audit Committee, President’s Advisory Group, and was a member of the Foundation’s Executive Committee. He also serves as a director for America’s Warrior Partnership which is a national organization which empowers communities to empower veterans through community integration. He is an original board member of The Bennie Adkins Foundation which provides scholarships to veterans in Alabama. He also was chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama for two years and a board member for nearly a decade.

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Town the Medal of Honor for his many charitable activities.

Town has taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Alabama-Huntsville in the Department of Political Science with the curriculum focused on executive war powers and the Geneva Conventions.

He is a former member of the Huntsville Committee of 100 and a graduate of Leadership Alabama.

Town earned a bachelor's degree in Government & International Relations from the University of Notre Dame in 1995 and received his Juris Doctor from the Seton Hall University School of Law in 1998. He is a member of the State Bars of Indiana, New Jersey and Alabama, and the Supreme Court of the United States.