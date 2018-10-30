SCHOOL BUS CRASH LEAVES 7 WITH MINOR INJURIES

ZIP CITY–A one-vehicle bus crash at 3:35 p.m., Monday, resulted in minor injuries to seven children.

Corporal Jeremy Baker of the Alabama State Troopers tells ShoalsInsider.com the children were injured when the 2014 Thomas school bus they were riding in ran off the road and struck a ditch and tree.

According to Baker, six of the children were taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and released.

The seventh child has been flown to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, in unknown condition.

The crash occurred on County Road 8, eight miles north of Florence in the Zip City Community of Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Staff Reports