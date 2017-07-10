Man wanted for failure to pay child support Man arrested after assaulting EMS worker » SBI continues investigation into officer involved shooting , vehicle driver named FLORENCE–– Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating a University of North Alabama Police Department officer-involved shooting at the request of the UNA Police Chief. The shooting occurred during the course of a traffic stop at the intersection of Pine Street and Irving Street just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 9. The subject, Jessica Lashea Dye, 28, who was the vehicle’s driver and injured during the shooting, fled the scene and crashed at the intersection of Pine Street and College Street. Dye was then transported to ECM Hospital in Florence for treatment. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Lauderdale County District Attorney. The investigation is ongoing. Dye is not a UNA student. Comments are closed.