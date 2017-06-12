SAFEPLACE LIBERTY LUNCHEON: Celebrating 36 years of domestic-violence free life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

FLORENCE– If all homes were safe homes communities would not need services like Safeplace, Inc. However numberless homes, including many in the Shoals, are not safe havens.

Each month Safeplace, the only domestic violence program in northwest Alabama, serves an average of 650 people. The organization offers emergency housing, transitional housing assistance, counseling services, children’s outreach programs, and intervention programs for adults and teenagers. As a non-profit entity Safeplace is funded solely by grants and donations.

On June 21 Safeplace will host the Liberty Luncheon, its largest annual fundraising endeavor. The event will take place at the Marriott Conference Center from 12 pm to 1 pm.

“Event Entry is free although I hope guests will be inspired to make contributions,” said Rachel Hackworth, Executive Director of Safeplace, Inc. “Within the last year, with the help of donors, we have been able to add brand-new services for children experiencing domestic violence.”

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com, by emailing safeplaceinc@gmail.com, and by calling 256-767-3076.

