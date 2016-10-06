Russellville man arrested for raping unconscious female

RUSSELLVILLE- Franklin county authorities have arrested a Russellville man for raping an unconscious woman on the floor of his home.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver, 34-year-old Dennis Deglish Rosecrans of Ethan Avenue, Russellville was arrested for Rape in the first degree.

Rosecrans reportedly posted about the encounter on social media. Authorities said that is how the victim found out about the sexual assault.

Rosecrans is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.