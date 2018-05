Ruby Ray taking the Shoals by storm, area has new online boutique

FLORENCE–Shoals area residents are excited about a new online clothing boutique called Ruby Ray. It has all the latest fashions where you can find something for every occasion. Ruby Ray was created with the busy woman in mind. Ruby Ray has everything to accessorize your latest fashions too. Don’t take our word for it. Look below at some of their latest inventory or go to the site at http://www.rubyrayclothing.com. You won’t be disappointed.