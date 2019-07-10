ROGERSVILLE WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH

A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 9, in Limestone County has claimed one life and injured two others.

Carla R. Swan, 33, of Rogersville was killed when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, in which she was a passenger, left the roadway and struck several trees.

Swan, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Driver of the Jeep and a second passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash occurred at 1 a.m. on U.S. 72 at the 61 mile marker 11 miles west of Athens.

Troopers continue to investigate.