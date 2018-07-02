RITE AID ON FLORENCE BLVD. CLOSES DOORS TODAY

FLORENCE–After today motorists will notice another closed business as the Rite Aid on Florence Boulevard across from Office Depot is closing after being purchased by Walgreen’s.

Managers tell ShoalsInsider.com that customers can fill their prescriptions down the street at the Walgreen’s located at 2602 Florence Blvd. or any other Walgreen’s locations throughout the Shoals area.

Other Rite Aid locations in the Shoals will remain open, but will soon carry the Walgreen’s signage.

Walgreen’s purchased the Rite Aid chain in a $2 billion deal earlier this year.

Jeff Roland

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed