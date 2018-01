Rick Hall Father of Muscle Shoals Music dead at 85

MUSCLE SHOALS–The Shoals Insider is saddened to report the death of Rick Hall, the pioneer of the Muscle Shoals sound.

Hall reportedly died at his home early this morning. He spent some time in a nursing home last year but wanted to be home with family for the holidays.

Hall was 85 years old.

Jeff Roland

