RHODA P’S GOES ALL OUT FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS

SHEFFIELD–Rhoda P’s Restaurant & Catering is going all out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s a special time for us,” said Janice Langham, one of the supervisors at Rhoda’s. “We have breast cancer survivors that work here with us on a daily basis,”

“Anyway we can bring attention to the issue, we’re gonna do it,” said Langham. “We’d like to invite everyone out to eat with us this month,”

On weekends throughout the month of October employees will be wearing pink breast cancer awareness t-shirts.

Rhoda P’s Restaurant and Catering is owned and operated by Rhoda Plane. Rhoda P’s is renowned for their amazing, original recipes, and their mouthwatering array of salads and desserts.

Rhoda’s Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday 11:00 am- 2:00 pm

Sunday 11:00 am- 3:00 pm

Thursday Nights 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday 8:00 am- 1:00 pm

Come out to Rhoda P’s located at 500 North Montgomery Avenue at Park Place in Downtown Sheffield or call 256-978-5179 for more information.